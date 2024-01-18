Mumbai, January 18: Samsung Live online, scheduled for January 18, 2024 (today) from 12:00 PM, unveiled several offers for the Galaxy AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series with new special edition colour options and offers. The Samsung Live event highlighted the series' powerful specifications and features of a 'new era of Galaxy AI'. The online event also showcased the live demo of the AI features like Circle to Search, AI Translate and NPU for AI processing combined with enhanced GPU and CPU for gameplay and functionality.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 models, were globally launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024. The event was viewed in India at night from 11: 30 PM. The S24 series was launched at a starting price of USD 799 globally, starting with the base model. The other models, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, were launched at USD 999 and USD 1,299, respectively. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series With Galaxy AI-Powered Features Launched During Galaxy Unpacked: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About Samsung’s Flagship Series.

Samsung Live Announces New Special Edition Colours and Offers:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series New Colour Options

During the Live Samsung Event, the company highlighted the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, focusing on features and Titanium Gray, Titanium Black and Titanium Violet colour options. Samsung India also announced three new special edition colour options - Titanium Green, Titanium Blue and Titanium Orange. The company also announced special edition colours Fire Blue and Jade Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus: Offers and Benefits for Indian Customers

Samsung India announced that pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will get Indian customers benefits up to Rs 26,999. The customers that pre-book S24 Ultra and Plus models will get a free storage upgrade of 512GB, claiming to save Rs 10,000. The other offers include a Rs 5,000 discount on HDFC bank cards and a Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus with a Samsung e-voucher worth Rs 7,000. Moreover, Samsung India announced that pre-booking the Ultra and Plus devices before January 20 at midnight will get the customers 'Free Wireless Charger Duo' worth Rs 4,999. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Check Full Comparison of Two Flagship Models of Galaxy S Series, Know Difference of Specifications, Features and Price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Offers and Benefits for Indian Customers

Samsung India offered pre-booking offers and benefits for its Samsung Galaxy S24 model worth Rs 19,999. The customers can get cashback of Rs 8,000 available with HDFC bank cards, a Samsung upgrade bonus worth Rs 5,000 from the old phone, Samsung e-vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and Free Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 4,999. The company announced that the pre-booking benefits will be available for the customers till midnight on January 20 (2 days from today).

