New Delhi, January 11: Samsung is all set to launch its most anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Series on January 17 during Galaxy Unpacked event. The devices are rumoured to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon and Exynos processors. The upcoming flagship smartphone series is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra models with premium specifications.

Samsung also announced to launch its most anticipated Galaxy AI, the cloud and on-device AI mobile experience for users. The South Korean company is expected to bring significant changes to its most awaited Galaxy S24 Series, including AI features, a powerful camera, upgraded UI, and overall flagship performance. According to the reports, the device is expected to have Exynos 2400 chipset and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Launch in January 2024: Check New Design and Camera Details Ahead of Official Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Ultra Specifications:

According to the report by Times of India, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 will likely have a 6.2-inch display with 1080x2340 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 entry-variant is expected to have 8GB and 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will likely pack a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of the camera, the base variant is anticipated to have a triple camera setup which could include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera.

The Samsung Galaxy 24 Plus variant will reportedly have a larger 4,900mAh battery. Regarding display, the report said it would have a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1400x3120 resolution than the base model. The report noted that the device could be launched in two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. In terms of camera, the device is expected to have the same setup as the base model 50MP+12MP+10MP for primary, ultra-wide and telephoto. Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 Now Available for Sale: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The top variant, Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra, will likely launch with quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens and 5X or 10X telephoto camera, perhaps a periscope camera with higher zoom capability. Besides, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to offer up to 1TB of in-built storage options. The report mentioned it may also have a bigger 5,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The device will reportedly offer up to 5X optical zoom with its telephoto camera and 3x optical zoom with its 10MP telephoto camera. All the devices could offer up to 8K recording capability and likely have 32MP front camera. Samsung may soon announce the actual specifications and features ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event.

