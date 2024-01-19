New Delhi, January 19: Samsung has recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Google Pixel 8 Pro are among the latest flagship smartphones, each offering unique features. Users might be interested in knowing the differences between these smartphones. Here is a quick comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Google Pixel 8 Pro to make an informed decision for your next purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Other Smartphones Specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a titanium frame and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a wide-angle camera at 200MP, a 50/10MP quad telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also comes with Corning Gorilla Armor and IP68 rating. Users are expected to take advantage of the convenience of the Live Translate feature, powered by Galaxy AI. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a premium feel of textured matt glass at the back. The 15 Pro Max features an A17 Pro chip and a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. The camera setup of the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 48MP main camera, an ultra-wide 12MP lens and a 12MP telephoto lens for detailed zoom. The front camera of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is featured with a 12MP camera.

Google Pixel 8 Pro stands as Google's advanced mobile technology that comes with a Google Tensor G3 processor. The Pixel 8 Pro also integrates the Titan M2 chip for security enhancement in the smartphone. The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, which is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Google Pixel 8 Pro's battery capacity is 5050 mAh and it also supports wireless charging. The camera setup of Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 50MP Octa PD wide lens, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide lens, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The front camera of the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 10.5MP dual PD selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Other Smartphones Price:

The variants and price details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 8 Pro are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

12GB+256GB - Rs 1,29,999

12GB+512GB - Rs 1,39,999

12GB+1TB - Rs 159,999

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

256GB Storage - Rs 1,59,900

512GB Storage - Rs 1,79,900

1TB Storage - Rs 1,99,900

Google Pixel 8 Pro:

12GB+128GB - Rs 1,06,999

12GB+256GB - Rs 1,13,999

