Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Reduced in India; Check New Price, Bank Offers and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has received a major price cut during Flipkart’s June Epic Sale, with the flagship now available at INR 59,999, down from its launch price of INR 1,09,999. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 200MP camera, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and ultra-slim titanium design, the phone offers premium specifications at a significantly reduced price.
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge has received a significant price reduction in India as part of the ongoing June Epic Sale on Flipkart. Originally launched at a premium price point just over a year ago, the smartphone is now available at nearly half its debut cost, making it a compelling option for consumers seeking high-end flagship features.
The device is distinguished by its refined design, which prioritises an exceptionally slim profile and lightweight construction without compromising on structural integrity. Beyond its physical build, the handset introduces notable upgrades in processing performance and display quality, providing a sophisticated experience that balances hardware elegance with the computational power required for modern multitasking and artificial intelligence applications. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Cut in India; Check New Price, Bank Offers and Specifications.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Cut in India
The smartphone, which debuted with a launch price of INR 1,09,999, is currently listed on Flipkart at INR 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Furthermore, customers holding an eligible Axis Bank or SBI Flipkart credit card can avail an additional discount of INR 3,000, bringing the effective price down further. This offer represents one of the most substantial price drops for a recent Samsung flagship in the Indian market.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is constructed with a titanium frame and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, housing a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2K resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera system includes a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, complemented by a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device features a 3,900mAh battery and measures 5.8mm in thickness, weighing approximately 163g.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).