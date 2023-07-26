New Delhi, July 26: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is about to begin, and as usual the South Korean tech giant is expected to offer a handful of exciting new premium products.

Samsung is hosting the Unpacked event for the first time in its home market as a nod to the faithful fanbase of its domestic consumers. The Unpacked event will be held in South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, where a host of highly awaited products will be officially launched. Let’s quickly find all the important details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When in Different Time Zones & How To Watch Livestream

The Unpacked event will kickstart at 8 PM in Seoul, South Korea, 4:30 PM in India, 7 AM Eastern in the United States, 12pm in London and 1 PM in Central Europe.

Samsung will be live streaming the entire event on its own company website, and also on its official YouTube channel. Simply click on the video below to watch the event live online.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 - Live:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What All To Expect

The much awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 flagship foldable smartphones are going to launch at the event aside from the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series – comprising of three of tablets, the Watch6 and the Watch6 Classic wearables.

We already know a lot of details about the upcoming new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 as well as the Galaxy Flip5, including their improved hinge mechanism, cooler design and upgrades in terms of looks and functionality.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series is resurrecting its previous unique rotating bezel design. On the other hand, there’s the much speculated premium tablet trio – the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which are likely to boast of meaner design, powerful processor, cool cameras and bigger displays and batteries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).