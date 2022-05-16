Seoul: In a bid to make it more premium, South Korean tech giant Samsung is may launch its upcoming smartwatch, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with sapphire glass and a titanium build. According to a reliable tipster, Samsung is set to deliver sapphire glass and a titanium build on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, reports 9To5Google. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 May Come With Built-In Thermometer: Report.

The report mentioned that Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will ship with both sapphire glass and a titanium build, at least in some capacity. A titanium build is not particularly common for most smartwatches, but it would certainly make for a premium build, the report said.

The benefit of sapphire glass is that it is essentially scratch-proof, giving smartwatches that use the material excellent durability. The tipster also claimed that the bezels on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will not be particularly thin. Meanwhile, a recent report said that the company may bring a Galaxy Watch 5 with a thermometer and it may come with a bigger battery than current-generation models.

