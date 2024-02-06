New Delhi, February 6: Samsung is expected to launch its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in 2024 with new specifications and features. Ahead of the official launch of the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, the reports said that the smartwatch will have specifications between "Galaxy Watch5" and "Galaxy Watch4". Recent reports hinted that the company might introduce its new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE alongside the new Galaxy Tab S9 Lite.

According to the report by Android Central, Samsung may start reselling its 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 with a new Exynos processor, introduce some minor upgrades, and give it a new name, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, this year. The report mentioned trusted leakers Anthony (@TheGalox_) and Roland Quandt (@rquandt); the upcoming Galaxy Watch Fan Edition from Samsung could be "the latest entries into the midrange market from Samsung". Apple iPad Pro 2024 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Apple iPad.

Samsung Galaxy FE To Launch in 2024 Alongside Galaxy Tab S9:

Galaxy Tab S9 "Lite" and Galaxy Watch FE seem to be the latest entries into the midrange market from Samsung Tab S9 Lite serves as the successor of the Tab S6 lite series while the Galaxy Watch FE is somewhere in-between the Galaxy Watch5 & Watch4 pic.twitter.com/dM0FhyF163 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) February 1, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Launch Soon:

Don't be surprised if you see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) pop up soon, bc these things are def coming in hot like it's 2020/2021 again. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2024

According to the post by @rquandt on X, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will pop up soon. The report said that if the rumours are true, Samsung would make 2024 even more "wearable-packed". As per the report, the Galaxy Watch 7 will be launched this summer with Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring will be unveiled during the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch event.

Among these exciting new launches, the report added that the company could also launch the new Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker or watch hybrid in 2024. According to the tweet by Anthony (@TheGalox_) on February 1, "Tab S9 Lite serves as the successor of the Tab S6 lite series while the Galaxy Watch FE is somewhere in-between the Galaxy Watch5 & Watch4". Apple Vision Pro Sales Projections: Apple Mixed Reality Headset's Sale To Skyrocket 321% in Second Year, 3,504% in Next Five Years, Poised To Outsell Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR, Says Report.

The Android Central report mentioned that Samsung has sold Fan Edition (FE) phones, earbuds, and tablets, and now the company will soon start with the overdue Samsung Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch. The report highlighted further that the upcoming Samsung smartwatch will be introduced at affordable rates and mark the entry of the Android smartwatches that will not need the fastest Exynos processor and high-end features.

