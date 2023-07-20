San Francisco, July 20 : Samsung on Thursday announced that Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp are coming to its Galaxy Watch series. "A range of new apps for its Galaxy Watch series will bring more responsive, adaptable and multi-functional smartwatch experiences for Galaxy users," the tech giant said in a blogpost.

"With Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp, users can do more than ever straight from their wrist." Last year, Samsung Wallet combined Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass. Now, Samsung Wallet will come to the upcoming Galaxy Watch series. With the all-in-one Samsung Wallet app, users can easily make payments, provide IDs and "pull up show tickets" right on their smartwatch. Apple Enters Artificial Intelligence Race: Tech Behemoth Reportedly Creating ‘Apple GPT’ a ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbot.

"Thanks to the new Skin Temperature API -- a part of Samsung's Privileged Health software development kit (SDK) -- partners can now take full advantage of the Galaxy Watch's advanced infrared technology for temperature measurements," the company said.

The new Thermo Check app allows users to easily measure the temperature of their surroundings. This app will be available first on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices and later expanded to the Watch5 series. "In a new expansion of the unified Wear OS ecosystem, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch4 users can now use WhatsApp's first-ever smartwatch app," it added. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

The WhatsApp app allows users to continue conversations, reply to messages by voice and even answer calls, without needing to take out their phones. "Through the introduction of these new features, Samsung Galaxy Watch series will gain more versatile functions and a more streamlined usability," the tech giant said.

Samsung is expected to unveil its upcoming Galaxy Watch series 'Watch6' at the next Unpacked event which is scheduled to be held on July 26. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Samsung Community moderator in charge of the Galaxy Wear app had posted a user reply on the official forums, stating that Samsung developers were working on a feature that would improve wearing detection for users with tattoos on their wrists.

