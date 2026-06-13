Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Leaks: 35% Larger Battery and New Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip Expected

Samsung is reportedly preparing significant hardware upgrades for its upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, with a strong focus on enhancing battery endurance for heavy users. Industry reports suggest that the next-generation flagship smartwatch will feature a substantial increase in battery capacity, aiming to provide multi-day performance even under demanding conditions.

These expected improvements come alongside a shift in chipset technology, which could further optimise power efficiency across the device. By pairing a larger energy cell with more advanced processing architecture, Samsung appears to be addressing common consumer requirements for better battery life during intensive GPS usage, workout tracking, and persistent always-on display functionality. OpenAI Under Investigation: Know Why Coalition of US State Attorneys General Launched Probe Into ChatGPT Developer.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Battery Performance

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is tipped to feature a rated battery capacity of 784mAh, which Samsung is expected to market as an 800mAh unit. This represents a significant 35% increase over the 590mAh battery found in the original model, marking a substantial upgrade for the wearable series.

In addition to the physical battery growth, the watch is rumoured to debut with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset. While both this processor and the predecessor Exynos W1000 are built on a 3nm process, the new Snapdragon chip is expected to offer superior power efficiency due to its refined architecture and a dedicated low-power NPU. Why US Blocked Access to Anthropic Fable 5 and Anthropic Mythos 5 Models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Battery Upgrades

Beyond the Ultra variant, leaks indicate that the standard Galaxy Watch 9 series will also receive notable power improvements. The 40mm model is expected to house a 382mAh battery, marketed at approximately 400mAh, which constitutes a 23% improvement compared to the Watch 8. Meanwhile, the 44mm variant is tipped to feature a 435mAh battery, with both models likely retaining support for 10W wireless charging. While Samsung has not confirmed these details, the series is anticipated to launch later in 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).