New Delhi, February 6: Samsung has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7. This smartphone is expected to combine durability with top-end features. The Galaxy XCover 7 is an enterprise-centric smartphone that is expected to provide excellent performance in challenging conditions.

As per a report of ABP Live, Samsung has launched its first enterprise-centric smartphone, the Galaxy XCover 7 in India. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 will be available in two editions, Standard and Enterprise, which will likely offer choices that suit different needs and preferences. Nothing Phone 2(a) To Launch Soon in India Without ‘Glyph Interface’, New Leak Suggests; Check More Details.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 comes equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The rear camera is optimized for scanning single and multiple barcodes/QR codes. The Galaxy XCover 7 boasts 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone is equipped with a military-grade durability standard (MIL-STD-810H1), which has been rigorously tested to survive extreme temperatures and rain. The smartphone is also constructed to survive drops of up to 1.5 metres.

The Galaxy XCover 7 also boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 comes with 5G connectivity. The smartphone has increased touch sensitivity that allows usage with gloves on and also includes a POGO charging pin for convenient recharging in various settings. The Galaxy XCover 7 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD, TFT screen and will run on the Android 14-based One UI 6, as per a report of Gizmochina. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Likely To Launch Soon: Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming ASUS Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Price and Availability

The Standard Edition of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is priced at Rs 27,208, while the Enterprise Edition will be available at Rs 27,530. Corporate and institutional customers interested in the Galaxy XCover 7 can purchase the smartphone through Samsung's official website or the EPP portal. Samsung is also offering a 12-month subscription to Knox Suite with the Galaxy XCover 7 Enterprise Edition.

