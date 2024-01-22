Mumbai, January 22: Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 Series globally with powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Galaxy AI features. After spurring excitement in fans, the South Korean company is now setting to introduce its new Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, a rugged smartphone in the Indian market. According to the reports, the device's launch could be imminent.

Samsung's new rugged smartphone Galaxy XCover 7 will reportedly launch soon with mid-range specifications in India. According to the report by Gizmochina, the device will be launched with military-grade certification and is expected to absorb shock and drop. The new Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is listed with the model number 'SM-G556B' which reportedly received BIS Certification in November last year. iPhone 16 Series Leaks: Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Models To Offer Up to 2TB Storage and Dedicated Camera Button; Know More Details.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the Gizmochina report, the upcoming rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 will be launched with ML-STD-810H Standards. The XCover 7 will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT panel. The report said the screen could also offer enhanced touch sensitivity for use with gloves. Further, the device is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB as inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB through a memory card. According to the report by Times of India, the upcoming XCover 7 will have a 1080x2400 screen resolution. Samsung Galaxy S24 Pre Book: Samsung’s Newly-Launched Flagship Smartphone Series See 250,000 Pre-Booking in India in Three Days, Says Report.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is expected to have a 4,050mAh battery, 50MP primary camera, 5MP front-facing camera, Knox Capture barcode scanning, Dolby Atmos audio support, and a customisable 'XCover' key. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 could also be launched with POGO pins, a 3.5mm audio jack port, a USB-C report, and OneUI 6 based on Android 14 OS. The device further offers an IP68 water and dust-resistance rating. Designed for durability, the device could weigh up to 240 grams. Samsung has yet to finalise the official date of launch, specifications, features and other details. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 price has yet to be revealed.

