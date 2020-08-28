Samsung, the South Korean handset maker had officially held its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event earlier this month. The company unveiled five new devices including the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Z Fold 2. The South Korean mobile maker is all set to launch the Galaxy Z FOld 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event. The event will take place on September 1, 2020, at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) via Samsung's official website & YouTube channel. This piece of information was revealed by the company through an official launch invite. Samsung Unpacked 2020 Event Launch LIVE Updates: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

During the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event, the company showcased the foldable smartphone with large Infinity-O display panels, ultra-thin glass protection & a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the pricing & availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 were not announced during the event.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Show’s not over. Watch the shape of the future change at Unpacked Part 2, September 1, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/djVV76OV2c — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 27, 2020

The Samsung UK website has listed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for Pre-orders. According to the reports, the website was taking pre-orders at GBP 1,799 (approximately Rs 1,75,126) & its shipments scheduled for September. The pricing & shipping details have been pulled down & some users were able to order the phone via PayPal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to be priced slightly lower than than the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold was launched at EUR 2,100 (approximately Rs 1,83,400). The Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be priced at EUR 1,999 (approximately Rs 1,74,700).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).