New Delhi, February 14: Samsung is expected to launch its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The anticipation for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 is high, as these smartphones might bring Samsung's new innovation into the foldable smartphone market. There has been no official announcement regarding the global or Indian launch dates for these upcoming foldable smartphones from Samsung. Rumours suggest that an official unveiling of these smartphones could occur sometime in the upcoming months of 2024.

According to a report of Times Now, Samsung may launch its Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July 2024. The battery model for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The identification of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the BIS website might be a hint that the company is preparing to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone in India soon. Samsung may also launch its triple foldable smartphone this year, as per a report in Hindustan Times. Nothing Phone (2a) Set To Launch on March 5 in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumoured to feature a 50MP camera, which is expected to be the first for a Flip phone segment. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to come with a battery capacity of 4000mAh compared to the 3700mAh battery found in the previous model. Infinix Hot 40i Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have a 3.9-inch cover panel, which is larger than the 3.4-inch cover screen than the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might come with a larger inner and outer display. The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be sleeker and broader than its current predecessor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).