Mumbai, February 8: Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship series in India in January 2024 with Galaxy AI-powered features. After getting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, some users reportedly complained about the display appearing "washed out". Now, Samsung is expected to introduce a new update to fix the problem related to its Ultra model. According to a report, the update will bring a new "vividness" adjuster to the S24 series.

The report by the Android Authority said that Samsung smartphones already offer "multiple colour profiles". The users of Galaxy S24 Ultra said that the "Vivid" profile did not work for them as intended. The report further said the S24 Ultra looked duller than its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apple Vision Pro Headset Unofficially Being Sold at Over ‘USD 6,000’ Price in Secondary Markets in World, Much Higher Than USD 3,500 Retail Price in US: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Have New Update:

Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the "Vividness" option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24' s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdl — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2024

The report highlighted that a tipster called "Ice Universe" on X said that the upcoming Galaxy S24 series update will introduce a manual slider for the Vivid profile setting to help users adjust the colour saturation level. Reportedly, the X user further informed that the option will be called "Vividness". The users of the device who are not happy with the default Vivid mode can use the new option to get the colour levels they choose.

The report also said that the new option will allow the users to get similar display colours as Galaxy S23 Ultra if the users raise vividness by one notch in the option. With two notches, the users will likely get brighter colours similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Apple Foldable iPhone Likely To Launch in 2026, Company Working on Device Similar to Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip: Reports.

The Android Authority's report said that Samsung earlier defended the "washed out" look of its new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, saying it was done on purpose. The report highlighted that the company executive informed about the change, saying it would provide a more "natural viewing experience", but now the company has decided to offer more vivid colours to users. The company is expected to introduce soon the update to fix the problem. However, it is not clear when the update will be rolled out.

