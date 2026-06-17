Samsung Partners With Sony Pictures for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'; Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold and Watch 7 To Be Featured in Upcoming MCU Film

Tech enthusiasts and Marvel fans alike are buzzing with excitement as Samsung announces a groundbreaking partnership with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, seamlessly integrating its cutting-edge foldable smartphones and smartwatches into the upcoming superhero epic, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The film, starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, is scheduled to premiere globally on July 31, 2026.

This strategic collaboration sees Samsung's flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, in the hands of Spider-Man himself, while Ned Leeds, in his new role as Founder & CEO of the in-universe 'Spidey Tracker,' will rely on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and a Galaxy Watch to locate the masked hero. The partnership extends beyond mere product placement, with Samsung also powering the official 'Spidey Tracker' online fansite, which will reportedly play a crucial role in the movie's narrative. Tom Holland CONFIRMS Wedding to Zendaya, Reveals Details of Their Private Nuptials.

Galaxy Devices Take Center Stage

Keena Grigsby, chief marketing officer and vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics America, emphasized the synergy, stating, "Incorporating Galaxy technology into such a beloved Spider-Man storytelling world gives us a chance to showcase how even your friendly neighborhood hero relies only on Samsung Galaxy." This integration highlights Samsung's commitment to innovation and its devices' role in empowering users, even superheroes, to stay connected.

While the exact model variants featured in the film remain under wraps, they are expected to represent the latest advancements in Samsung's foldable and wearable technology. As of June 17, 2026, Samsung's current flagship foldable offerings continue to impress the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, a prominent player in the premium foldable segment, offers a robust feature set. In India, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is currently available for approximately ₹1,09,999. Its specifications include a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor clocked at 3.36 GHz, a stunning 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate (1812x2176 px), and a 6.2-inch cover display (904x2316 px). For photography, it boasts a versatile triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, complemented by 10MP and 4MP dual front cameras. The device is powered by a 4400 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1. Available colour options include Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

For those preferring a more compact foldable experience, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 stands out. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is presently priced at around ₹59,999 in India. It features the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as its larger sibling, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display (1080x2640 px, 120 Hz) and a significantly larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display (720x748 px) for enhanced usability when folded. Its camera system includes a dual 12MP primary and ultrawide setup on the rear and a 10MP front camera. A 3700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging keeps it powered throughout the day. Colour options include Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Rounding out the technological arsenal is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. This latest smartwatch, which has been receiving updates in various regions, features Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth Calling. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, alongside a 1.5-inch touch display. Emphasizing health and durability, the Watch 7 is water-resistant (IP68, 50m, MIL-STD-810H certified) and dust-proof, offering comprehensive health tracking capabilities including heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure monitoring. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 LTE (44mm) is priced at ₹16,999 in India. New Galaxy AI features and health monitoring tools, such as an AGEs Index, are also part of its advanced suite. Bengali Music Gets Global Push as Warner Music India Partners With SVF Entertainment To Expand Regional Presence.

The cinematic debut of these Samsung devices promises to be a major highlight, showcasing their design and functionality within the thrilling narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).