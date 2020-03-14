Samsung Reportedly Working on Foldable Version of Galaxy Note 20; Alleged Patent Images Leaked

Galaxy Fold 2 Aka Galaxy Bloom (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After launching two foldable devices in the market, the South Korean electronics major reportedly has started working on its third foldable smartphone. After Galaxy Z Flip which was launched recently along with Galaxy S20 series, Samsung could introduce a foldable version of Galaxy Note 20. With focus already on future devices, Samsung has successfully registered patents for the upcoming Galaxy Note series. Courtesy of PatentlyMobile, the leaked patents look legitimate and the Galaxy Note family devices will see the all-new upgrade. Samsung Galaxy M21 With 48MP Rear Shooter To Be Launched in India on March 16: Report.

According to the leaked images, it can be believed that the tech major has won a massive patent for the futuristic foldable edition of its flagship Galaxy Note smartphone. The patent images clearly illustrate the presence of the S-Pen, which has been a trademark sign of the Galaxy Note series. The leaked patent images clearly indicate that the South Korean manufacturer is not only looking to reinvent the foldable screen but also protecting it, similar to the case seen in the Galaxy Fold.

Currently, it is not sure if the company will certainly be pulling the trigger to launch the new generation foldable Galaxy Note handset. That being said, there is no particular timeline confirming the arrival of any such device. Samsung registering new patents for another foldable phone will give new options to the company for making the Galaxy Note phone to a next level. Samsung Unveils New Lightning Products That Help People Maintain Their Circadian Rhythm.

Samsung Reportedly Working on Foldable Version of Galaxy Note 20 (Photo Credits: Patently Mobile)

It is important to note that the company also acquired patents for new screen technology. However, the technical details of the new panels are not yet known. But, market rumours claim that Samsung might incorporate the same in the Galaxy Note 20 series, which is slated to launch later this year.

