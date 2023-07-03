New Delhi, July 3: As per recent reports, Samsung is planning to relaunch the Galaxy S21 FE handset with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The original version was launched with Exynos 2100 chipset.

While Samsung has not revealed any details of the new upcoming smartphone, the company previously relaunched Galaxy S20 FE in India with a Snapdragon chip. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Camera, Display Details Revealed: Check Launch Date, Specs, and Expected Price Here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Specifications

Apart from the new chip, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a 12-megapixel front camera.

Additionally, the upcoming handset is expected to come with 8GB RAM and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The triple camera setup is said to use a 12-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rest of the specifications will remain similar to the original version. Nubia Red Magic Gaming Tablet Details Confirmed: From Specs to Massive 10,000 mAh Battery, Here's All We Know.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 49,999. The original Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was announced in January 2022 in India. The new version is likely to bring a boost in sales.

