New Delhi, Novemebr 9: Samsung on Thursday announced that it is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) "Live Call Translate" feature, which it will bring with the latest Galaxy AI phones to give users a personal translator whenever they need it. "Coming early next year, Galaxy AI will bring us closer to a world where some of the most common barriers to social connection dissolve, and communication is easier and more productive than ever," Samsung said.

According to the company, Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by the firms' open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders. As the Live Translate Call feature will be integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps will be gone. Omegle Website Shuts Down After 14 Years, Founder Leif K-Brooks Says 'Don't Want Heart Attack in My 30s' in Statement on Closure of Online Video Chat Site.

With this feature, the audio and text translations will appear in real-time as users speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when they stream a show, the company mentioned. "Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever," Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business, said in a statement. Google Tells Court That It Offered USD 147 Million to Epic Games To Launch Fortnite on Google Play Store.

The company also said that Galaxy AI will transform users' everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind they count on from Galaxy security and privacy.

