New Delhi, January 25: The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched by Samsung on January 17, 2024, with Galaxy AI features. Now, the South Korean company is expected to introduce new foldable smartphone models soon. Samsung is known to offer smartphones with best-in-class features in the price segment. According to the reports, the company plans to introduce a new affordable foldable smartphone model 'Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6' in the second half of 2024.

Last year, there were rumours about Samsung launching affordable for customers to experience the latest foldable technology. The company showed no confirmation of such rumours in 2023. However, according to the report by India TV News, Samsung may introduce its budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable smartphone in 2024. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New OnePlus Flagship Smartphones and Earbuds.

The report mentioned that the launch of an upcoming foldable smartphone will be aligned with the "evolving preference" seen in the market. However, the company will reportedly face competition from existing companies like Motorola, Tecno and Oppo, which have already introduced their affordable foldable smartphones. The report mentioned that with this move, Samsung aims to maintain its market dominance by catering to the rising demand for foldable devices.

According to the report by Presswire18, Samsung will launch its entry-level foldable smartphone with the standard model as the demand for the variant has increased in the last two years. The report said that the leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features from the previous month suggested that the mobile will be based on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galax Z Fold 6 display is expected to be up to 7 inches. As per the report, the device could be launched with last year's flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Likely To Launch Soon With ‘Satellite Connectivity’ Feature: Check Expected Specifications and Feature.

The official announcement from Samsung is still pending about introducing an affordable foldable smartphone for budget-conscious customers. If Samsung launches the device in the second half of 2024, it could be priced similarly to other brands' models.

