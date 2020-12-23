Christmas 2020 is a couple of days away and although the celebrations may be confined to homes this time, Santa Claus is all set to embark on his journey of delivering presents. WHO has cleared that Santa Claus is safe to deliver presents on Christmas 2020. Where is Santa Claus right now is a question that pops up in every child's mind ahead of the Christmas celebrations. And like every year, Google and NORAD are tracking Santa's journey online for others to see. Google's Santa Tracker and North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD)'s Santa tracking sites are live. We tell you how to check on Santa Claus as he begins in journey within a day. Canada has even declared Santa as an essential worker for this festive season. So let us know where is Santa Claus right now.

Google Santa Tracker

Google has been tracking Santa Claus every year since the year 2004. santatracker.google.com is live with a timer at one corner, reading hours remaining for Santa Claus to begin his journey. Google's tracker opens up in Santa’s Village, where people can play games and learn about Christmas traditions around the world. Some of the games include Santa Selfie and Elf Maker. There are a lot of coded games for children to play and enjoy. There are drawing and colouring activities available here too. Where Does Santa Claus Live? Lapland or North Pole and Where Can You Meet Him? Here's The Answer to Most Common Question Ahead of Christmas 2020 (Watch Live Video).

NORAD's Santa Tracker

NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955. It started when a girl dialed a misprinted phone number from a department store advertisement in the local newspaper, believing she was calling Santa. The number rang into the Air Defense Command Operation Center, where an officer was quick to realize the goof up but assured her he was Santa.

NORAD reports Santa's location to millions across the globe, with noradsanta.org this year live-tracking his present-filled red sleigh pulled by nine reindeer. Around 9 million people from over 200 countries tune in to watch Santa circumnavigate the world with the help of this site. On www.noradsanta.org there's an option to listen to Santa's favourite songs, watch his movies, read and learn about his holiday traditions and also play new games everyday.

The magic for both these platforms to track Santa Claus' journey begins tomorrow on Christmas Eve. You could install the app on your mobile phone or check the website on your laptop to follow Santa as he leaves from Lapland delivering presents. Who knows, yours could be the first stop?

