Mumbai, June 8: In a new statement, Scale AI Chief Executive Officer Alexandr Wang said the US risks losing to China in the quality of data used as “ammunition" for the powerful new tools.

“We’re risking America falling behind," said Alexandr Wang in his presentation. He added that the US is at a "critical moment" in its race for AI supremacy against China. AI Threat to Human Existence? American Physicist Max Tegmark Says 50% Chance That Artificial Intelligence Will Wipe Out Humanity.

Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang at Gov AI Summit:

.@scale_AI hosted our Gov AI Summit today in DC. Senator Warner (Chairman of Senate Intel Committee): “One of the questions I’d have is… [would] it be in the national security interest of our country to [merge] OpenAI/Microsoft, Anthropic/Google, maybe throw in Amazon.” “We… pic.twitter.com/XdWEvxgtce — Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) June 6, 2023

Mr Wang was speaking at a summit for government officials organized by his company. Scale AI helps companies like OpenAI, Nvidia, Toyota, and the U.S. government to improve the data that feed their machine learning systems. The tech start-up was founded by Alexandr Wang in 2016 after dropping out of MIT.

"One of the questions I’d have is… [would] it be in the national security interest of our country to [merge] OpenAI/Microsoft, Anthropic/Google, maybe throw in Amazon. We didn’t have 3 Manhattan Projects, we had 1," he tweeted.

According to Mr Wang, China is making a huge investment in AI. This includes defence purposes. He claimed that China’s People’s Liberation Army invested at least USD 1.6 billion in the technology in 2020. In comparison, the US Defense Department spent approximately USD 1.3 billion.

The Scale CEO mentioned that integrating artificial intelligence into military operations is unavoidable. He added that the new tech will reshape global diplomacy and power.

“I believe the next era of warfare and deterrence will be determined by AI. The future of our world hangs in the balance," Alexandr Wang said in his presentation.

He maintained that US needs to leverage data collected by its vast network of military hardware to train AI and turn "this hardware advantage into data advantage." AI Generate Realistic, Deepfake Content Leave Hollywood Actors Concerned Ahead of Compensation Negotiations.

On the other hand, Senator Mike Rounds (South Dakota Republican) claims that the US has an advantage in data collection and labelling. However, he fears that apps like TikTok might give China access to English-language samples to train AI systems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2023 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).