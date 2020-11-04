Do you love watching into the night sky, peering at the moon and spotting prominent stars, planets and constellations which often appear so clearly. While we recently saw the beautiful Hunter's Moon on Halloween night, the month of November is even more exciting for stargazers. Not one or two but seven planets would be seen in the night sky in the next few days! Needless to say, this is a rare sight and if you absolutely love gazing into planets of our galaxy then you'd should not miss this opportunity. Mars, Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune will be seen in the night sky. Read on to know how.

Mars has been pretty clearly visible in the night sky from the last month. In fact, Mars was seen very clearly post the Halloween nights. So now if you look in the sky and see a bright reddish star in prominence, that's most probably the red planet.

In fact, Mars was seen very clearly post the Halloween nights. So now if you look in the sky and see a bright reddish star in prominence, that's most probably the red planet. As per Earthsky.org, Mercury makes a fine appearance for those living in the northern hemisphere, for the first half of November. On November 10, Mercury reaches its greatest morning elongation. You can also see Venus as close star to Mercury. Observe the waning crescent moon in the morning sky accompanied by Venus and Mercury around November 12 and 13. Venus will be the brightest star visible.

Saturn and Jupiter will be noticeable in the evenings towards the end of this week. They are the first thing at nightfall and will continue till end of 2020. At mid-northern latitudes, Jupiter and Saturn set at mid-evening. To see them clearly, one would need a telescope as they are highest up at nightfall. They will descend westwards with sunset so one has to catch them early. To watch the rings of Saturn and Jupiter with its four moon, a telescope is must. Saturn, Jupiter and Moon aligned back in August as well.

At the end of this week, one can also see Uranus, which appears blue-green. It is slightly larger and brighter during early November in late evenings. It is about 60 degress in the southern sky. You could use a set of binoculars to get a clearer look.

It is slightly larger and brighter during early November in late evenings. It is about 60 degress in the southern sky. You could use a set of binoculars to get a clearer look. Neptune will also be in a good position for observing in the evening sky of this month. But you'd need a good telescope or a long-range binocular to view the planet clearly. As the sky gets darker with waning moon, you can spot this planet.

To know the exact directions to look at, you could download a sky map application or a stargazing app which helps you locate the position of stars and planets based on your location. So don't forget to set your eyes into the horizon and watch the beautiful spectacle of our universe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).