Asteroid 2002 NN4 to Fly by Earth on June 6: Will the Asteroid Hit the Earth? How Big Is the Asteroid Approaching the Planet? All FAQs About the Space Rock Answered Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bushfires, pandemic, cyclones, earthquakes, are we missing anything to make 2020 equipped with destruction starter pack? The answer to the question is asteroids, which have been flying past Earth for the past few months. All of them are NASA’s ‘close approach’ list. Just about three days ago, asteroid 2020 KF flypast the planet, safely. Now, another one is approaching us, called asteroid 2002 NN4. Will this one hit the Earth? Should you be worried? How big is the asteroid approaching the planet? There must be a lot of queries running in your head at the moment, and it is understandable. According to NASA, the asteroid 2002 NN4 will safely pass by Earth at a distance, and there is no danger that it will hit the planet. In this article, we answer the frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the space rock, Asteroid 2002 NND that is set to pass by Earth safely. Karnataki Bendur 2020 Date, History and Significance to Honour the Farm Animals ‘Alien’ Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight in Our Solar System For Billions of Years Found by Astronomers!

Will Asteroid 2002 NN4 Hit the Earth?

NASA has been tracking the objects for a couple of months. The space agency stated that the asteroid 2002 NN4 would safely pass by the Earth on June 6, 2020, at a distance of approximately 3.2 million miles, about 13 times further away from the Earth than the Moon is. Hence, there is no danger the asteroid will hit the Earth.

Tomorrow, asteroid 2002 NN4 will SAFELY pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 3.2 million miles (5.1 million km), about 13 times farther away from the Earth than the Moon is. There is no danger it will hit Earth. Visit these FAQs for more: https://t.co/ZpllmEK77X pic.twitter.com/r3R0GrGaRb — NASA (@NASA) June 5, 2020

How Big is the Asteroid 2002?

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the asteroid 2002 NN4 is more remarkable for its size, with an estimated diameter between 820 feet and 1,870 feet. It is the size of the Empire State Building at the New York City, which is more than 1,400 feet tall at its tips. The asteroid may seem daunting, but the space rock will pass the Earth at a safe distance.

What Time is the Asteroid Passing Earth?

The asteroid’s closest approach to the planet will be at 11:20 pm EDT (Eastern Time) on June 6, 2020.

Can We See the Asteroid Passing Earth?

The Asteroid 2002 NN4 is quite dim in big but also quite dim in all. As per NASA’s JPL database, the space rock is even dimmer than the dwarf planet Pluto. It is unsure if the astronomers will be able to see the space rock’s flight through telescopes.

There is nothing to worry about as asteroid 2002 NN4 will fly past the planet, safely. Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun. But their orbits bring them into Earth’s neighbourhood, within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit. Studying asteroids and other small objects help astronomers learn more about the solar system.