The first full moon of September also known a Corn Moon shone beautifully in the sky last night. It reached peak fullness at 1:22 a.m. EDT (5:22 UTC) on Wednesday, according to NASA. September's moon has been appeared for three consecutive days, starting tonight from August 31 through the morning of September 3. Traditionally, the full moon in September is known as the Harvest Moon, but this year the full moon occurs closest to the September - or Southward - equinox. The equinox falls on September 22, with the nearest full moon on October 1. Full Corn Moon 2020: Twitterati Share Pictures and Videos of September Moon Shining Bright in the Skies From Across Countries!

Hence, this week's moon is known as the Corn Moon and the full moon on October 1, 2020, will be referred to as the ‘Harvest Moon'. And, the full moon in October is named as the ‘Hunter’s Moon.’ This happens only once in three years. Full moons happen when the sun, Earth and moon form a line letting the moon face Earth to be fully illuminated by the sun. Meanwhile, check out some stunning pictures of the beautiful moon shining in the bright sky, captured from countries across the globe at different time. Full Corn Moon 2020 Date and Timings: Know Everything About the Full Moon of September.

A Setting Moon!

The Corn Moon setting this morning. pic.twitter.com/hMJUGnc0Wm — Will Richner (@wmr44) September 3, 2020

A Full Moon Shining in the Sky!

Whatta Sight!

Full Corn Moon over the Grand Marais lighthouse and Lake Superior. It's a vertical shot, so you have to click it to see the entire image. pic.twitter.com/y92iYPN4LJ — Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) September 3, 2020

Does it Look Like the Sun to Anyone?

Corn Moon Over New York City!

Watch The Video Below:

Pictures of Moon Rise!

Now That Looks Magical!

Beautiful as Usual!

The moon is named 'Corn' as it appears at the time of harvesting the crop. It is also referred to as the Barley Moon, as this time also the period to harvest and thresh ripened barley. Corn Moon appeared at a different time in different cities. In New York, the full moon rose at 8:08 pm EDT, while, in Los Angeles, it was at 8:01 pm PDT. In India, the Purnima Tithi began at 9:38 am on September 1 and ends at 10:51 am on September 2.

