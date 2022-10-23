Washington, October 23: America's space agency NASA will now investigate UFOs. Months after the first public hearing about UFOs, NASA said it was ready to begin a scientific study of these mysterious sights in the sky. The US space agency has built a scientific team to explore high-impact science. NASA said their goal is to study the available data to identify the best ways to collect future data. In addition, the team will explore how information from the data can be used to advance scientific understanding of the issue.

NASA Constitutes Team For UFO Study:

We’ve selected 16 individuals to participate in an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), or observations in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena. The nine-month study will begin on Oct. 24: https://t.co/RsVP4kggwd pic.twitter.com/OQ5XecW0Ai — NASA (@NASA) October 21, 2022

Nasa, has now come up with a 16-member team that will participate in the study on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), or observations in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena. The nine-month study will begin in October. UFO Sightings: NASA Creates Research Team To Study ‘Unidentified Areal Phenomena’ (UAPs)

These developments come after the Pentagon's announcement in July that it would create an office to track reports of UAPs. And earlier this year, Congress held a public hearing on UFOs for the first time in 50 years. ‘Fleet Of 10 UFOs’ Spotted Hovering Near International Space Station During NASA Livestream? Conspiracy Theorist Explains (Watch Video)

Scott Bray, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, said during a public briefing on UFOs earlier this year that he had seen an increasing number of unauthorized and unidentified aircraft or objects in military-controlled training areas, training ranges and other airfields. Last year the US government also released a report about UFOs. The report was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a Navy-led task force.

