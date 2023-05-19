The temperatures are getting hotter by the day, not just within India but globally. Record temperatures are being noted from different regions. But looks like we are far from respite as the El Nino effect is almost here. The World Meteorological Organisation has warned of the next five years being the hottest on the planet, with temperatures reaching uncharted territory. The effects of climate change and El Nino will make the atmosphere even hotter. But what is the El Nino effect? Read to know all about it. El Nino May Hit in Coming Months and Set New Record Temperatures, Says UN.

What is El Nino?

El Nino is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean when unusual winds warm the surface of the ocean water. These winds move from the equator to the East towards the Central and South America. This warming of the ocean water disrupts regular atmospheric circulation, leading to global weather changes. El Nino’s influence on global temperatures often contributes to record-breaking heat events. El Nino Weather Patterns May Affect India Adversely, Likely To Cause Monsoon Rain Deficit: Experts.

The impact of El Nino occurs over time. So the immediate results will not be seen in regions. However, it could result in hotter summers and colder winters in the next few years. The WMO released a report that states the following five years could be the warmest on record, and there is a 98% chance that all through the five years, the average temperatures will be hotter than what we have seen in the previous years. Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a press release, “This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment. We need to be prepared.”

Extreme heatwave patterns have been recorded in India, North America, China and the UK, where temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius for days. El Niño is expected to take shape sometime between May and July and last until winter, as per the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. The effects of this will likely be seen in the summer of 2024. Combined with global warming, the effects could be disastrous. So it looks like we need to brace ourselves for hotter days to come.

