Giant Orange Swirl by European Southern Observatory Shows Birth of Planet For First Time, View Pics and Video of Cosmic Spiral

Giant spiral of birth of planet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Over the years we have seen numerous animations and videos that have tried to show the birth of the cosmos, the formation of the planet after the big bang, life outside the universe. But those simulations aside, astronomers may have captured the first-ever glimpse into the formation of a baby planet. A picture of an orange swirl, twisting and moving around is touted to be humanity's first look into the birth of a planet. The findings have been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The Europen Southern Observatory has released this picture which they believe is a process of cosmic matter captured in the middle of a gravitational tipping point. It is creating a new world around a star. This picture opens up a new area of study for scientists to understand how planets are formed in the universe. The observations were made by European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT). Detailed Images of The Sun Captured by World's Largest Solar Telescope; Check Never-Seen-Before Pics And Videos of The Big Star.

1/4 Observations with ESO’s SPHERE instrument on the Very Large Telescope have revealed the telltale signs of a star system being born. Credit: @ESO /Boccaletti et al.https://t.co/gyY4jpC1lR pic.twitter.com/ctJEB7POCA — ESO (@ESO) May 20, 2020

The new image shows the spiral of dust and gas around a young star called AB Aurigae, which is located 520 light-years away from Earth. Emmanuel Di Folco of the Astrophysics Laboratory of Bordeaux mentioned that such spirals indicate a presence of baby planets which are pushing the gas. A planet rotates around the central star and this wave gets shaped into spital arm. So the "twist" in the photo is a crucial element. The new observations of the baby planet were made in 2019 and early 2020 by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. These are said to be some of the deepest observations till date.