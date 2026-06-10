Godzilla El Nino Threat Looms Over India: Monsoon Disruption, Food Prices, Power Crisis and Water Shortage on the Cards

A powerful El Nino event, increasingly being dubbed "Godzilla El Nino" by climate watchers, is taking shape in the Pacific Ocean - and India could be among the hardest-hit countries if it strengthens in the months ahead.

Scientists and global organisations, including the World Economic Forum (WEF), have raised alarms over the emerging weather pattern, warning that its ripple effects could strike multiple sectors of the Indian economy at the same time.

Monsoon Under Threat

The southwest monsoon, which irrigates nearly half of India's farmland, is the first major casualty in any El Nino year. A weakened or erratic monsoon could delay sowing seasons, reduce yields of key crops such as rice, pulses, cotton, soybean and maize, and push food prices sharply upward. What Is El Nino and How Does It Affect Weather?

Power Demand Set to Surge

Hotter-than-normal temperatures driven by El Nino will push electricity consumption higher. India had already recorded an all-time peak power demand of around 265 GW recently, and sustained heat with patchy rainfall could strain grids further.

Water Crisis and Reservoir Levels

Reduced rainfall means lower water levels in rivers and reservoirs - worsening urban water shortages that many cities are already battling - while also hitting hydropower generation in rain-dependent regions. El Nino Alert: WMO Warns of 80% Chance by August, India Faces Risk of Weak Monsoon and Extreme Heat.

Global Supply Chains at Risk Too

El Nino has previously triggered drought conditions affecting the Panama Canal, a critical global shipping artery. Any disruption to international trade routes can have downstream effects on commodity movement into and out of India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).