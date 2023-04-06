The Earth fortunately narrowly avoided the coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud that was predicted to strike it. However, it might be too soon to rejoice as new sunspots are forming on the Sun, which could lead to additional solar storms.

Two of the three main sunspot groups on the Sun at the moment that is highly worrisome are - AR3270 and AR 3271. Two dark cores, each bigger than the Earth, are present in the ring-shaped sunspot known as AR3270, which doubled in size in just 24 hours. These sunspots are extremely unstable and are capable of erupting in M or X-class solar flare outbursts at any time. Sun’s Gigantic Hole May Hurl Solar Storm at Earth by Friday, Says UK Scientist Daniel Verscharen.

New sunspot AR3270 has quickly developed into a behemoth with two primary dark cores bigger than Earth and an unstable delta-class magnetic field, according to a recent report.

The dangerous aspect of the sunspot is the confluence of magnetic polarities depicted in the report. In the next 24 hours, according to NOAA forecasters, there is a 15 per cent chance of M-class solar flares and a negligible possibility of X-flares. Due to the sunspot's direct alignment with Earth, any eruptions will have a geoeffective impact.

Sunspots Cause Solar Storm Fear

These sunspots are alarming due to the fact that they are highly volatile and contain unstable delta-class magnetic fields and a blend of magnetic polarities. Reconnection is a phenomenon that occurs whenever a region has both a positive and a negative magnetic charge. Solar flare explosions are brought on by spontaneous combustion caused by this. Astronomers Observe ‘Flattest’ Explosion Ever Seen in Space.

Radio blackouts and GPS problems on Earth are caused by these events. They also cause the Sun's surface to discharge massive amounts of CME, which, when they hit the Earth's upper atmosphere cause geomagnetic storms. These storms have the potential to seriously harm satellites, interfere with internet and mobile services, and even bring down electricity grids.

These sunspots are being monitored by astronomers to see if any of them will erupt shortly.

