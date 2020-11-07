Sriharikota, November 7: The countdown for the launch of the Indian rocket, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C49 (PSLV-C49), carrying the country's radar imaging satellite EOS-01 and nine other foreign satellites, has begun. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch PSLV-C49, carrying radar imaging satellite EOS-01, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. ISRO will host live streaming of the launch event. Scroll down to watch live streaming of the PSLV-C49 launch. ISRO Will Not Be Privatised, Says Space Organisation's Chief K Sivan.

The live streaming of the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-0 will begin from 2:30 pm onwards. One can visit the official website of ISRO or its Facebook, YouTube and Twitter account to watch the online telecast. ISRO will launch the rocket at 3:11 pm today. The proposed launch will be the first space mission for ISRO from India in 2020. The 44.5-metre tall PSLV-C49's primary payload is India's radar imaging satellite EOS-01, formerly RISAT-2BR2 with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can shoot pictures in all weather conditions. ISRO and IISc Bengaluru Develop Sustainable Process to Make Space Bricks For Moon.

PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Launch by ISRO Live Streaming:

The satellite can take pictures day and night and will be useful for surveillance as well as civilian activities. The Indian rocket will also carry nine foreign satellites that are from Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator), Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and the US (4-Lemur multi-mission remote sensing satellites).

