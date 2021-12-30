NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to investigate across the fields of astronomy and cosmology, was launched into space on Christmas Day i.e. December 25. Initially, having operational life of 5 to 10 years, the latest analysis by NASA found that James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) might have enough fuel to double its operational life.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was developed by NASA along with Canadian and European space agencies. According to NASA, the extra propellant is thanks to the precision of the Ariane 5 rocket that launched the James Webb Space Telescope into space. It is also due to the precision of the first and second mid-course correction maneuvers setting it on the right path toward its destination. Reportedly, the JWST used less propellant than what had been originally planned for the mid-course maneuvers by the JWST team. James Webb Space Telescope To Be Launched On Christmas Day From French Guiana; Know All About NASA's Next 'Great Space Observatory'.

Built on the budget of USD 10 Billion, the James Webb Space Telescope was shot into space for main goals such as to search for light from the first stars and galaxies that formed in the Universe after the Big Bang, to study the formation and evolution of galaxies, among others. The JWST will explore every phase of cosmic history, from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe and everything in between. The JWST will orbit the Sun near the second Lagrange point (L2) of the Earth-Sun system, which is 1,500,000 km farther from the Sun.

