Mumbai, April 12: To find out if the ocean-containing moons of Jupiter can harbour life, a European spacecraft is poised to set out on a 6.6 billion kilometre voyage.The six-ton Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) probe, which is part of the European Space Agency's (ESA) largest deep-space mission to date, will be travelling towards the largest planet in the solar system while carrying ten scientific equipment.

One sensor, the magnetometer, which will assist explain how Jupiter's icy moons arose, was developed with the help of scientists in the UK. NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Snaps New Photos of Jupiter’s Moons Io and Europa.

Juice And Its Launch

Juice will take off on an Ariane 5 rocket on April 13 at 1.15 p.m. UK time from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, before disengaging from the rocket after roughly 30 minutes.

The spacecraft will spend at least three years completing thorough observations of the planet and three of its largest moons, Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto, after reaching its target eight years later. There is a relatively small window of time during which engineers and mission controllers can launch the spacecraft.

This is because Juice needs to conduct a movement known as gravitational assist, in which it will use the gravity of these planets to slingshot towards Jupiter, for Venus and Earth to be in just the right position. Jupiter Appears Closest to Earth! Twitterverse Shares Images of the Largest Planet As It Becomes Visible in the Sky After 59 Years (View Pics).

Streaming Details

If the weather cooperates, liftoff of Juice from pad ELA-3 is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. local time (8:15 a.m. EDT; 1215 GMT). The Ariane 5 rocket that launched the spacecraft and NASA's significant James Webb Space Telescope is currently protecting the object inside its fairing.

The live broadcast will begin at 8:45 a.m. local time, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), which is in charge of the expedition. (7:45 a.m. EDT; 1145 GMT). ESA has provided access to Space.com and its website so people can watch the launch online. The telecast, however, will be available in French on a different channel, informed the agency earlier.

