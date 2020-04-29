Mummies Discovered in Burial Shaft in Egypt! Five Limestone Sarcophagi and Four Coffins Found in Saqqara (See Pictures)

Mummy discovered in Egypt (Photo Credits: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities وزارة السياحة والآثار Facbook)

Five limestone sarcophagi and four coffins containing human mummies have been discovered in Egypt. Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that the shaft was found in Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara, which is an ancient burial ground, 20 miles south of Cairo. It is the same area where the oldest pyramid, Step Pyramid, is located. Artefacts, including 365 faience ushabti figurines inscribed with hieroglyphics, were also found. Egyptian Archaeologists Discover 50 Mummies at Ancient Burial Site Near Cairo; View Pics.

The announcement was made through the official Facebook video of Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. A 40cm-tall wooden obelisk painted with scenes featuring the Egyptian goddesses Isis, associated with rebirth, the death goddess Nephthys, and the god Horus was also found in the shaft. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that while most of the artefacts were removed from the shaft for restoration purposes, the sarcophagi and wooden coffins are being restored inside the shaft. Egypt Discovers 4,400-Year-Old Tomb of Ancient High Priest Wahtye.

Pictures of Mummies Discovered in Egypt Burial Shaft:

On April 24, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities had announced the uncovering of a mummy that dates back to Egypt's 17th dynasty, circa 1550 BCE. They also discovered red leather sandals and a pair of leather balls tied with a thread. Two mummified cats, another smaller coffin with a wooden ushabti inside were also found. A joint Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission discovered the coffin in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis in Luxor, in the south of Egypt.

The mummified young woman is believed to have been around 15 or 16 years old at the time of her death. According to Mohamed Abdul Budaiya, head of the central administration of Upper Egypt, the mummy was buried with jewellery, including four necklaces made of blue glass, quartz and amethyst. Following the announcement, the officials highlighted that all members of the team are following the guidelines of social distance.