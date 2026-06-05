NASA Orders ISS Crew to Shelter in SpaceX Crew Dragon Following New Air Leaks in Russian Zvezda Service Module

In a serious development on June 5, 2026, NASA has ordered the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) to implement shelter-in-place procedures, directing them to the safety of a docked SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. This critical directive comes after Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, reported the discovery of new and worsening air leaks within the station's Russian service module.

The incident underscores ongoing challenges with the aging orbital outpost, particularly concerning the structural integrity of its Russian segment. While Russian cosmonauts are actively working to locate and repair the expanding leak, the move to shelter highlights the elevated risk to the international crew. Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Ground Test; Jeff Bezos Assures Everyone Involved Is Safe; Elon Musk Reacts.

Recurring Leaks in Zvezda Module

The identified leaks are located in the Russian-built Zvezda Service Module, a critical component of the ISS that provides living quarters, life support systems, and flight control capabilities. This is not the first instance of air loss from the Zvezda module; such issues have been a recurring concern since 2019. Previous repair attempts, including those earlier this year, had offered temporary success, but the renewed pressure loss in May 2026 indicated the problem's persistence.

NASA spokesperson Josh Finch previously acknowledged a slow pressure drop in the Zvezda module's transfer tunnel in May, noting the leak rate was approximately one pound per day. The space agency has internally classified the current leak risk as both highly likely and potentially severe, intensifying scrutiny on the station's future.

NASA Astronauts Seek Refuge in Crew Dragon

As a precautionary measure, the four members of the Crew-12 mission – NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev – were instructed to move into their docked SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, named 'Freedom'. This Crew-12 mission launched on February 13, 2026. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, along with NASA astronaut Chris Williams, from the Soyuz MS-28 mission that launched on November 27, 2025, are also aboard the station. While the Crew-12 team and NASA astronaut Chris Williams sheltered, the Russian cosmonauts were reportedly working on repairs in the Zvezda module.

This protocol ensures that astronauts can quickly and safely return to Earth if a catastrophic loss of pressure or damage to critical components occurs. The presence of multiple Crew Dragon spacecraft, such as Endeavour, Resilience, Endurance, Freedom, and Grace, provides crucial evacuation capabilities. FAA Grounds Blue Origin's New Glenn After Orbital Setback.

Implications for ISS Future

The ongoing issues in the Russian segment are sparking fresh questions about the long-term viability of the International Space Station, particularly as it approaches its planned retirement around 2030. Despite geopolitical tensions, NASA and Roscosmos continue their critical cooperation in managing the ISS, with crew safety remaining the paramount priority for all international partners.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).