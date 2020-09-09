Did you know that the River Nike is visible from the International Space Station (ISS)? Chris Cassidy, a NASA astronaut shared a photo of the beautiful river taken from the ISS on social media. The photos show the well-lit Nile delta region showing the human civilization that was nurtured around the river valley. Nile river holds a special significance in sustaining the Egyptian civilization. Chris Cassidy shared the photo on Twitter with the caption, "Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night. #NileRiver #Egypt #Cairo." Lightning Captured From Space! NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning Video of Violet Fringes Spotted From ISS.

The Nile River flows in northeastern Africa for over 6,600 kilometres to reach the Mediterranean Sea. For thousands of years, the river has been a source of irrigation and has transformed the dry area around it into agricultural land. Today it serves as a source of irrigation other than for transportation and is ab established trade route. The river was extremely important to settlement patterns in Egypt. The soil surrounding the Nile is very fertile, unlike the typical landscape typical in the rest of the country. The river is important to life and culture that it earned the nickname “the father of African rivers.” As the photo of the river went viral, people commented that just the abundant river, it looks rich from the skies too. Massive African Sahara Dust Clouds Visible Even From Space, Headed For North America This Week (View Pic)

Nile River Valley at Night!

Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night. #NileRiver #Egypt #Cairo pic.twitter.com/CWpiR8EnBn — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) September 8, 2020

One of the Twitterati commented, "This is true. As humans on earth we should all contribute to making water part of our whole solar system just as it landed on our earth we must be sure it is at reach everywhere we go.. blessings Commander Cassidy." Another comment reads, "Your view from ISS always blows me away. One beautiful world. Thanks for sharing."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).