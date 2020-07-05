The third penumbral lunar eclipse of the year 2020 occurs on July 5. It is the fourth eclipse of the year and will not be visible from India. On the day of the celestial event, we bring to you live streaming of Lunar Eclipse 2020. You can watch the live telecast of the event online. The occurrence won't be visible in India, especially because it occurs during daytime in the country. Penumbral Lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible from parts of South and West Europe, Africa, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. Meanwhile, you can watch live streaming of the event here. Before the eclipse began today, the planet Jupiter and Saturn appeared in the skies in the east southeast. Jupiter was located about six degrees above the horizon and Saturn on the left about three degrees above the horizon. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date And Time: Know Visibility in India and Duration of the Celestial Event Coinciding With Full Buck Moon.

According to the reports, the penumbral lunar eclipse began at 8:37 am IST and will reach its maximum peak by 9:59 am IST. It will finally culminate at about 11:22 AM. The total eclipse is expected to last for two hours, 43 minutes and 24 seconds on Sunday. We bring to you the live telecast of the penumbral lunar eclipse here. The live stream of the penumbral lunar eclipse is available on YouTube channels including Slooh and the website virtual telescope. Those living in areas where the lunar eclipse is visible, need not use any special equipment to witness the event in the sky. 2020 Eclipses Calendar With Dates and Time: From June 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse to Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, List of Celestial Events to Occur This Year.

Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming:

Known as Chandra Grahan, the penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Earth blocks the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon and the outer part of the Earth's shadow, called the 'penumbra'. This eclipse is harder to spot as the penumbra is fainter compared to the Earth's shadow called ‘umbra'.

