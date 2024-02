New Delhi, Februray 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Station on Tuesday, announced the names of four astronauts who have been chosen for India’s historic Gaganyaan mission. The selected astronauts are currently going through intense training for country’s first human space flight mission, slated for 2025.

The four astronauts, selected for the Gaganyaan mission are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. While announcing names of the four astronauts, PM Modi expressed happiness and said that they will bring new glory to nation’s space exploration programs. Gaganyaan Mission: Sukhoi Fighter Pilot Group Captain Prashanth B Nair Among Four Test Pilots for Human Space Flight Program.

PM Modi announces 4 Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission to space. IAF pilots selected - Gp Capt Prashanth Nair Gp Capt Ajit Krishnan Gp Capt Angad Pratap Wg Cdr Shubhanshu Shukla pic.twitter.com/UtFYqVL0Ja — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 27, 2024

Notably, Gaganyaan would be India’s first human space mission. All-out preparations are underway at ISRO for the project.

Gagayaan would add another feat to India’s successful space exploration programs. In previous display of space prowess, India became the only nation last year to make successful landing of Chandrayaan on the South Pole of the Moon. SpaceX: US Federal Aviation Administration Ends Investigation of SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy Orbital Test Flight 2 Launch Mishap.

By 2035, ISRO plans to set up own 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' and has also prepared a timeline to send first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

