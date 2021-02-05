Chennai, February 5: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch Brazilian and Indian satellites as part of its first mission of 2021. ISRO will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. According to an official statement, on February 28 at 10:23 am.

The launch will be subjected to weather conditions. The entire mission is called PSLV-C51. It is the 53rd mission Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the 20 co-passenger satellites include one from ISRO (INS-2TD), four from IN-SPACe and 15 from New Space India Limited (NSIL). ISRO to Ring In 2021 With Commercial Launch of Brazilian Satellite Amazonia and Three Indian Satellites.

Four satellites from IN-SPACe, include three UNITYsats. UNITYsat is a combination of three satellites designed and built as a joint development by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumpudur (JITsat), G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur (GHRCEsat) and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore (Sri Shakthi Sat).

Notably, NSIL is a government company under the Department of Space. PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL. The NSIL’s mission is part of a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc of the United States. PSLV-C49 Rocket, Carrying EOS-01 Satellite, Successfully Launched by ISRO From Sriharikota; All You Need to Know.

Amazonia-1 satellite is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research which would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region. It would also perform the analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).