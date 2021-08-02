New Delhi, August 2: In an another celestial treat for the sky gazers, the second largest planet in our solar system, Saturn will be visible in the sky on Monday, August 2. The ringed-planet will come closet to Earth after a gap of more than one year, making is possible for the people to see the giant planet easily. The planetary event has garnered much attention across the world as sky gazers, astronomy enthusiasts among others look forward to witness the beautiful outer space phenomenon. Jupiter-Saturn Winter Solstice Great Conjunction 2020 Photos: Netizens Share Beautiful Pictures of Rare Christmas Star Gracing The Night Sky!

According to Deputy Director of the Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar, Suvendu Pattnaik, when the two planets, Earth and Saturn, are the closet, the average distance between them is 120 crore-km, which is 50 crore-km less than maximum distance between them. Pattnaik told news agency ANI that Saturn and Earth come closet at a gap of one year and 13 days. Scroll down to know when the planets will be closet and how to watch them. A Day on Earth Has Become Shorter Than 24 hours As Planet Has Been Spinning Faster on Its Axis; 28 Shorter Days Recorded in 2020: Reports.

When Saturn Will Come Closet To Earth ?

The ringed planet will be closet to Earth on Monday, August 2 at 11:30 am as per Indian Standard Time. People across the world will be able to see Saturn with naked eyes wherever it is night at that time, said Pattnaik.

How To Watch Saturn ?

Look Up! Owing to its proximity to Earth, people will be able to see Saturn with naked eyes. All you have to do is look up, see the sky and locate the planet with its beautiful rings.

Saturn is an enormous planet. According to NASA, nine Earths put side by side would almost span it's diameter, excluding the rings. It takes around 29 Earth Years to complete its orbit around the sun. The massive celestial object along with its beautiful rings will be a sight to behold in the sky, a definite visual treat. Icing of the cake - all this visible to naked eyes. All you have to do is look up and enjoy the outer space phenomenon without any special efforts.

