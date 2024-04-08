Mumbai, April 8: The solar eclipse 2024 India time today will reportedly begin at 9:12 PM on April 8 (today) as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). According to the reports, the Solar Eclipse, in totality, will start at 10:08 PM in India and will end on April 9, 2024, at 2:22 AM. Ahead of the solar eclipse taking place today, NASA has offered five tips to help photographers take images of the "Total Solar Eclipse."

If you are a photographer thinking about capturing unforgettable images of the total solar eclipse, NASA advises you to follow specific tips to avoid any damage to your camera or smartphone sensor. These essential tips include putting safety first, using any camera, looking around you, practising, and sharing. NASA tips for witnessing the solar eclipse 2024 in your respective location are listed below. Total Solar Eclipse 2024: A Quick Guide on What to Expect.

NASA Shares Solar Eclipse 2024 Tips in Response to YouTuber MKBHD's Question on Photography:

I cannot for the life of me find a definitive answer to whether or not pointing a smartphone at the solar eclipse will fry the sensor Tempted to just take a phone I don't need and point it at the sun for 5 minutes to find out the real answer myself. In the name of science — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 4, 2024

How to Photograph a Total Solar Eclipse (Watch Video by NASA):

Marquees Brownlee (MKBHD) Conversation With NASA on Photographing Total Solar Eclipse 2024

To take the breathtaking images of the solar eclipse taking place today, people will be using different kinds of camera models and smartphones. Popular YouTuber MKBHD (Marquees Brownlee) posted on X, "I cannot for the life of me find a definitive answer to whether or not pointing a smartphone at the solar eclipse will fry the sensor" He further added that he would be tempted to take the phone and point it at the Sun for five minutes to find out what happens. NASA replied to his post, confirming that the smartphone sensor could be damaged if directly pointed at the Sun.

NASA further said that it would be true if a user used any magnifying glass attachment on the smartphone and also added that proper filters should be utilised just like any other camera. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration advised, "The best practice would be to hold a pair of eclipse glasses in front of your phone's lenses when photographing the Sun at any point other than totality." Then, NASA shared 'Five Tips from NASA for Photographing a Total Solar Eclipse' on its website. Snapchat Solar System Feature: What Is It and Why Snap Is Disabling It; Check Details.

NASA Solar Eclipse 2024 Tips For People Taking Photos

Safety First: NASA advised that looking directly at the Sun with your eyes and camera could be dangerous. Instead, the people who plan to photograph the solar eclipse on April 8 must take images when the Sun is partially eclipsed. The organisation also said to wear solar viewing glasses called 'eclipse glasses' for eye protection.

Any Camera Is a Good Camera - NASA suggested taking photos using any camera ranging from a high-end DSLR to a camera phone. During the solar eclipse 2024, the space organisation said to focus on taking shots and capturing the changing environment if the users do not have telephoto lenses and use a tripod to avoid blurry images.

Look Up, Down, All Around - The space agency emphasised looking around while the solar eclipse would be happening to notice the landscape bathed in eerie lighting and shadows. NASA solar eclipse tips further included for people to compose some wide-angle shots.

Practice - As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, practising would help people know the camera's capabilities, adjust exposures, and help darken or lighten images during tricky solar eclipse lighting. For DLSR, it is recommended to use a fixed aperture from f/8 to f/16 and a shutter speed from 1/1000 to 1/4 second to find the device's optimal setting.

Share - NASA Solar Eclipse 2024 last tip includes sharing photos by tagging @NASA on X and other social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).