Washington, November 30: Scientists have issued warning of an upcoming solar storm that is powerful enough to disrupt the internet connectivity for weeks due to change in sun's magnetic field. A recent study reveals that the anticipated peak in the sun's activity cycle known as Solar Maximum is likely to occur as early as January 2024, contrary to NASA's predictions. NASA predicted Solar Maximum would take place in late 2025.

What is Solar Maximum:

During the solar cycle the sun's magnetic field flips and the north and south poles switch places. This happens after every 11 years when the sun goes through a phase known as solar maximum where the surface of the sun exhibits dark spots. These dark spots shoot powerful violent energy towards the planet, triggered by alterations in the sun's magnetic field.

A method for monitoring the solar cycle involves counting the number of sunspots. The midpoint of the solar cycle is known as the solar maximum, which marks the period when the sun exhibits the highest number of sunspots. The current solar cycle that started in 2019 is likely to continue till 2030.

What Do The Scientists Say:

According to NASA this occurrence is supposed to happen in late 2025. However, a group of astrophysicists -- Priyansh Jaswal, Chitradeep Saha, and Dibyendu Nandy from the IISER Kolkata, Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India predicted that solar maximum may take place in January 2024.

Dibyendu Nandi while speaking to Daily Mail said that it was too early to forecast the intensity and consequences of solar storms and a clear idea would be gained about the solar event as the new year approaches. "The solar phenomenon has the potential to damage earth's lower orbit satellites and cripple internet connectivity", Nandi said.

Solar Maximum Likely To Occur Early Than Expected:

However, it will have a positive aspect as it will create beautiful auroras thus making it a good year for aurora hunters, he added. He also explained that predicting exact time of the solar storms could be challenging as individual solar cycles can vary in length from nine to 14 years

