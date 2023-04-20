This summer is turning out to be more scorching, and there has been a record-breaking temperature rise recorded in many parts. It is not just the summer season but the approach of a Solar storm that is also causing this sudden heat on the planet. NASA has issued a warning about a major solar storm striking the Earth in the last couple of days. According to NASA, the earth could be hit by a solar storm on April 20, 2023. Let us understand what a solar storm is and how it impacts the planet.

What is a Solar Storm?

A solar storm, also known as a geomagnetic storm, occurs when the Sun emits a burst of energy in the form of solar flares. It causes a disturbance in the Earth’s magnetosphere with the continuous bombarding of highly energetic particles. These particles are carried by the solar wind and can reach the earth in just about 15 minutes. These electrical charges are called solar flares, and they travel at a speed of 3 million miles per hour!

The outer atmosphere of the sun is called the corona, and it is made of strong magnetic fields of protons, electrons, and other particles. Sun emits huge bursts of energy in the form of coronal mass ejections (CME). The source of the solar storm that is coming towards the earth is a CME cloud. When this solar material strikes the earth’s magnetic environment, it creates geomagnetic storms, which can have mild to extreme impacts on the planet.

April 20 is predicted to be the direct hit of the anticipated solar storm. The impact could be hazardous if it comes in contact with the Earth. A larger CME can cause significant disruptions and can even pose a threat to human life and infrastructure. It can hinder mobile networks, disrupt satellite communications, interfere with GPS signals, and cause power outages. It can even weaken the earth’s magnetic fields leading to cracks on the surface. Given the world today revolves around technology, the effects would be more dangerous.

The long-term effects of such solar storms bring a lot of damage to overall climate conditions. Scientists are constantly monitoring such solar activity in order to predict and prepare for the effects of solar storms.

