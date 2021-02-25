In the era of digital marketing and technology, everyone wants to grow, whether it is about personal growth or brand growth. Shashank Sejpal, the founder of StartupHive and B.Y.O.B. Mastery, simplifying this approach through his professional Lead Generation Services and Personal Brand Building classes. Shashank understands the global market needs and the opportunities lying in the digital era. Fully equipped with the latest technology and skillset, Shashank is enabling brands and individuals to grow digitally through his two ventures: B.Y.O.B Mastery and Startuphive.

Shashank Sejpal launched Startuphive in March 2020 to offer brands and Institutes complete digital marketing services, mainly PPL (Pay Per Lead) ad services. Expertise in online ads, he is well-versed with the latest techniques to provide excellent leads to real estate agents, insurance agents, credit agents, and online coaches via PPL ad campaigns. His quality of work and commitment are the two primary reasons why many big companies prefer to work with him. The conversion rate of PPL leads run by him is quite good, and the method is impressive and result-oriented. By setting up quiz funnels, he attracts the potential leads that are eligible for loan or insurance and provide companies desired results in a decent budget. Not only that, but he also passes leads through various chatbots marketing for coaches.

Talking about B.Y.O.B Mastery, it is the platform co-founded by Shashank Sejpal to help individuals grow as a compelling personal brand on various social networks with proper guidance and counseling. Through various workshops and talks, Shashank helps Entrepreneurs and Business owners grow their brand online, build a strong social media presence, and develop team-building skills. These workshops cover all the critical aspects of Personal Branding and Online Growth, such as Growth Hacking Techniques, Building Strategic Roadmaps for businesses, Finding passion, tracking your competition, finding the right investor for your idea, etc.

In this Start-up era, people are working on new ideas, but they often fail to execute them properly or generate good revenue due to a lack of guidance or right mentorship. Through B.Y.O.B Mastery, Shashank is solving this major problem by providing a strategic approach to Entrepreneurs to grow as a personal brand. To grow your brand, you have to be the brand face, and for that, Personal Branding is the Key. People will only believe in your brand when they will first believe in you, and Shashank comprehends this very well.

Shashank believes in continuous growth. Thus, he keeps working on various things to provide quality leads and support to the business owners. Along with helping brands grow online successfully, he is working on a specialized course of passive income via crypto for beginners to help them understand the potential Cryptocurrency market has. Cryptocurrency is the new smart investment people are looking forward to, but many are still unaware of this market's working. Before investing in Cryptocurrency, people need to understand the Pros and Cons of this market and how they can get the best returns on their investment.

After extensive research on various facts, Shashank has drafted all the crucial information regarding Crypto investment and its scope in this course. The course will help people understand which is the best time to invest in Cryptocurrency and how they can strategically invest in it to get the best returns on their investment. You can get the complete details about the course and other services from their official website.

Shashank and his companies have a strong online media presence. You can reach out to him on various social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram (@shashanksejpal) for career guidance or your brand's online growth.