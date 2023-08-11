New Delhi, August 11: July 2023 was an interesting month in the highly fast paced and competitive smartphone market, and so was the first half of the current month, August. To name a few - Xiaomi 12 5G, Nothing Phone (2), and OnePlus Nord 3 were launched during the first half of August 2023, and the second half won’t be any different.

So, here’s a quick look at some of the new upcoming releases. So, read on to know the details of these smartphone launches expected to take place within this month. Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Foldable Phone Launch Date, Display, Battery Life Details Officially Confirmed; Know Everything Here.

Upcoming Smartphone Launches

Realme 11 5G

The Realme 11 5G is likely to debut on August 18, 2023, with an expected price tag of Rs. 18,990. It is expected to get powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. The base variant would likely come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It would feature a massive rear camera setup featuring a 64 MP and a 2 MP snappers. Other possible highlights include a 5000 mAh battery pack and a 6.43-inch super AMOLED display.

Infinix Note 30 Pro

As per reports, the Infiniz Note 30 Pro is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and support 68W fast charging. It is likely to arrive on August 24, 2023, priced at Rs 19, 990. While it might have 8 GB of RAM, it’s likely to miss out on 5G connectivity. If that’s the case, it will be strange considering the expected price of the device in this 5G era. Apple’s iPhone 15 Series Launch Event Now Reported to Take Place on September 12; Check New Details Inside.

Samsung Galaxy A24

Likely to launch on August 27, the Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to be priced at Rs 18, 090. The phone’s likely 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is probably its biggest highlight. Just like the previous phone in this list, this device might as well miss out on 5G connectivity. Other possible highlights include a 5000 mAh battery pack and 6 GB of RAM for the base variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro

This phone is expected to arrive on August 31, with an expected price tag of Rs 18,690. It is likely to use MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The gadget will likely have a 5080 mAh battery and might support 67W charging. Its base variant could have 8 GB of RAM.

Honor X50

Likely to hit the market on August 15, 2023, with an expected price of Rs 15,890, the Honor X50 will probably have impressive specifications. It is rumored to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and a massive 5800 mAh battery pack alongside great cameras.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).