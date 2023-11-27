Mumbai, November 27: In November, only a few smartphones were launched in India with unique specifications, design upgrades, cameras, and overall good performance. The month started with the launch of Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone from Indian smartphone brand Lava Mobile, followed by introduction of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 'Glacier Blue' variant. But most of the device were officially launched and unveiled in China.

In November, devices like the Vivo X100 series, iQOO 12, and Poco X6 Pro were introduced in China and others were unveiled globally. Among these launches, HONOR joined by introducing its new HONOR 100 series in China with latest Snapdragon 7 series processor, unique specifications and design upgrades. In December, many new devices with powerful specifications are set to launch in India and in China. To know about these devices, their specifications, launch date, and other details, please check the list below. Redmi 13C Launch on December 6 in India: Know Specifications, Features, Design and Price of Redmi’s Upcoming Budget Smartphone.

List of Upcoming Smartphones in December:

In November, many smartphones were teased and rumoured to launch, but most of them were delayed or were not launched. Only iQOO 12 5G was confirmed to launch on December 12 in India. However, many smartphones expected to launch next month along with iQOO 12 5G. Here's the list of all the devices to launch in December 2023. iQOO 12 5G Launch on December 12 in India: Here’s Everything To Know About New iQOO Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor.

iQOO 12 5G: Marketed as "India's first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3", iQOO 12 5G was soon confirmed to launch on December 12, 2023 in India after its official Chinese launch. The device is expected to have the latest Snapdragon 8 series processor, Q1 Super Computing Chip, and other premium features. The anticipated price of the smartphone is above Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for the base variant.

OnePlus 12: OnePlus 12 is the successor of the popular OnePlus 11 series. OnePlus has confirmed the China launch of this new smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on December 4, 2023, The company has yet to announce the launch date in India but it is likely to launch with an expected price of Rs 60,000 next month or in early 2024.

HONOR Smartphones: HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro were launched in China on November 23, 2023. As per reports, the smartphone will go on sale on December 1. The devices are launched with latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset. The new HONOR 100 series may launch in December 2023 in India, along with rumoured HONOR X8B and HONOR X9B smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G: Samsung will likely introduce its new Samsung Galaxy M44 5G smartphone in India soon. As per rumours, the device would launch on November 27, 2023 (today), but Samsung has yet to announce its launch date but it may launch in December.

Vivo X100 Series: Vivo X100 is the one of the most anticipated premium smartphone series from Vivo. The successor of Vivo X90 was unveiled in China this month and will soon debut in India. It may launch as early as next month or in 2024.

Redmi 13C: Redmi 13C will launch in India on December 6, 2023. This budget smartphone will launch with 50MP camera and expected MediaTek Helio G85 processor under Rs 10,000 price range.

Besides these smartphones, Realme Gt 5 Pro premium smartphone will likely launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The other devices like Redmi K70 and K70 Pro, Redmi 13R Pro, POCO C65, Poco X6 Pro, and Poco X6 Neo will likely debut in December 2023 or early in 2024. December will be the last month of the year and the Christmas season, so the companies may announce new devices. There may be some surprise launches for Indian customers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).