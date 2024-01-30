Mumbai, January 30: In January 2024, many smartphone companies introduced their devices in India and globally with next-generation features, specifications and modern design. This month, smartphones like Vivo X100, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, POCO X6 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series and OnePlus 12 Series were launched in India. Besides these devices, many other smartphones models such as Motorola G24 Power, ASUS ROG Phone 8, TECNO POP 8, itel A70, Realme 12 Series, and many more.

According to many tech experts and YouTubers, January 2024 has been one of the best months with many significant smartphone launches. Now, February 2024 also said to be showing some signs of being a great month, with companies launching new devices powered by great processors, cameras, designs, RAM, and storage options. The upcoming month is expected to offer devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 5,800mAh batteries and powerful cameras at affordable prices. Check the complete list of smartphones launching in February 2024. OnePlus 12 Sale Starts on Today at 12 PM; Check Details of OnePlus’s New Flagship-Smartphone Before Sale.

List of Smartphones To Be Launched in February 2024

In February 2024, the iQOO will launch its highly anticipated iQOO Neo 9 Pro; Honor will introduce its new Honor X9b and the long-rumoured Nothing Phone 2(a). Besides these launches, many new smartphones are coming next month, yet to be announced or rumoured. Check out the list of smartphones to be launched in February 2024. Motorola G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: iQOO is set to introduce its new flagship-level smartphone, iQOO Neo 9, in India on February 22, 2024. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor will power the device, offering up to 1.7 million AnTuTu benchmark scores. Besides, the device will have a dual-tone vegan leather back panel. The iQOO Neo 9 is expected to have up to 12GB RAM, 512GB ROM, 5,000mAh battery, and a 144Hz refresh rate and will likely be launched under Rs 40,000.

Honor X9b: Honor will make its comeback in India with its new Honor X9b, which will have reported a 108MP primary camera, 5,800mAh battery, 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and expected Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to be introduced in India at around Rs 30,000.

Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing Phone 2(a) is another highly anticipated smartphone from British consumer electronics company Nothing Technology Limited. The device is expected to debut during MWC 2024 event, scheduled for February 26 to 29. It is expected to have a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, 32MP or 16MP front camera. It is rumoured to be priced around $400 (about Rs 33,000) and features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

Vivo V30 5G: Vivo is reportedly planning to introduce its new Vivo V30 5G global variant soon with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 3D Curved display, 12GB RAM+12GB Virtual RAM, and two colour options - Elegant Black and Ocean Blue. The device is anticipated but has yet to be confirmed. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 series launched in China.

Honor Magic 6 Series and Honor Magic V2: Honor missed out on introducing its Magic 6 series in India in January as per rumours and expectations. However, it is anticipated to be introduced during MWC 2024 in February.

TECNO Smartphones: TECNO CEO said to introduce 24 new smartphones in India and further mentioned the company is looking forward to "ground-breaking" launches with brand ambassador Deepika Padukone.

Lava Smartphones: Indian smartphone company Lava will also introduce its new smartphones in the coming month or next.

itel Smartphones - itel is set to break some grounds by introducing affordable smartphones with excellent specifications in India.

Next month, the smartphone companies may introduce new smartphones and take the customers by surprise. However, the confirmed or likely launches are listed above with model names and brand. Also, there is a probability of the Xiaomi 14 series coming to India. The other brands have yet to confirm the launch dates or their upcoming devices for February 2024.

