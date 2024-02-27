Mumbai, February 27: In February, many budget, mid-range and higher mid-range smartphones were launched in India and globally with unique specifications, designs and features. We saw smartphone launches in India like iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Vivo Y200e 5G, Infinix Hot 40i, Honor X9b, POCO X6 5G variant, OPPO Reno 11F, Moto G04, ITEL P55, ITEL P55+, TECNO Spark 20C, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Lava Yuva 3. Internationally, the smartphones launches included models like Murena 2, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, ZTE Libero Flip, Honor Magic 6 Pro, and a crypto smartphone called 'JamboPhone:'.

In February 2024, many smartphones were rumoured to launch but delayed for the coming months. These devices include Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, POCO X6 Neo and POCO F6, Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, and others. During the MWC 2024, some unique smartphones were showcased that caught the eyes of tech enthusiasts, like the TECNO POVA 6 Pro with its unique design or Motorola's bending smartphone. Whether Motorola's bending phone will be launched or not depends on the company and customer's response of its prototype. Nothing Phone 2(a) To Launch on March 5, Company Reveals Closeup Design of Upcoming Smartphone (See Picture).

List of Smartphones To Be Launched in March 2024

In March 2024, there are some confirmed smartphone launches, and others are expected. The confirmed smartphones to launch in March include Nothing Phone 2(a), Lava Blaze Curve 5G, Infinix Smart 8 Plus, Vivo V30 series, Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, Realme 12+ 5G, and Xiaomi 14. Besides these confirmed launches, we can expect a few other smartphone launches in the next month from Samsung, TECNO or any other brands. Check out the list of smartphones to be launched in March 2024. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launch Confirmed for March 5; From Expected Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About Lava’s Upcoming Smartphone

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Chinese smartphone maker Infinix has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone, Infinix Smart 8 Plus, in India on March 1. It is rumoured to have a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Android 13 Go OS with XOS 13 custom Skin, 50MP primary camera and 8MP front camera quad-LED flash, 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device is expected to launch around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Indian smartphone brand Lava Mobiles has confirmed the launch of its new Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone on March 5, 2024. Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to have a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 5,000mAh battery, Android 14-based OS, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM, triple camera setup along with one front-facing camera. The device is expected to launch between Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,000.

Nothing Phone 2(a): Nothing Phone 2(a) is set to launch on March 5 with a Glyph Light interface and two horizontal camera setups on the back. The upcoming Nothing smartphone will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and 12GB RAM with 8GB extended RAM support, and the device is expected to launch between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro: Vivo has set the launch of its Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro on March 7. The Vivo V30 series will be launched with a Zeiss camera lens, sleek design and mid-range specifications. The company said it would be a slim device with a 120Hz 3D curved display with Classic Black, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green colour options. The Vivo V30 and Pro models are expected to start from Rs 30,000.

Realme 12+ 5G: Following the success of Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+5G, the company has announced the launch of its new Realme 12+ 5G smartphone under the mid-premium segment. The device will have an identical design to the other models in the 12 series; however, it will be slightly different and have powerful camera functions and features. The device is expected to be launched at a price similar to the Realme 12 Pro series.

Xiaomi 14: Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 14 series in China in October 2023. Since then, the company is expected to launch its flagship smartphones in India. However, the launch was delayed for months. Now, the Leica-powered Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in India on March 7, 2024. The company is expected to launch its flagship model with the exact specifications of Chinese and global variants and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor. The Xiaomi 14 price in India may start from Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000.

Besides this smartphone, Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is also confirmed to launch in March 2024 however date is yet to be announced. It will have a Sony IMX890 OIS camera sensor and offer better performance in the segment. Next month, Samsung may also launch its F15 5G and M15 5G in India. On February 29, OPPO F25 Pro 5G will be launched. The other brands will soon confirm the launch date of their newest smartphones and tease some of the specifications.

