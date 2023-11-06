Mumbai, November 6: During this festive season, many smartphones are available to buy. You can go for the online e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and others or buy smartphones directly from the company website. Amazon and Flipkart offer the best smartphone deals, offers, discounts and EMI options on brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus and many others.

Under the Rs 50,000 budget, you have many options to choose from. If you want a smartphone with the best camera, processor, design, features and performance under this segment, then here is the list of options you have. The festive season sale will be over soon, and the devices will be available at regular prices. So, here is the list of smartphones that come under Rs 50,000 and offer the best-in-class specifications. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Likely To Launch in January 2024: Check Expected Specifications, Camera and Other Details Here.

Best Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale:

Buying a smartphone under Rs 50,000 is a tough choice, especially if you want a device with the best overall features. So, before that, you can take advantage of the festive offers on specific models and get yourself a new smartphone ahead of Diwali. Mahadev Online Book App, 21 Other Betting Apps Banned by Government Amid ED’s Money Laundering Probe.

OnePlus 11R: If you are looking for a smartphone that has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP camera with IMX890 processor, 6.74-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging support, and up to 18GB RAM and 512GB storage, you can go for the OnePlus 11R. The 8GB+128GB variant is available from Rs 39,999, and 16GB+256GB is available at Rs 44,999 on the website. The 18GB+512GB variant is available at Rs 45,999.

iQOO Neo7 Pro: iQOO Neo7 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display, 50MP camera, and many other features. The smartphone is available at Rs 35,999 on the official iQOO website. It is available at the price on Amazon, where you can get many other offers and options.

Nothing Phone (2): If you want a smartphone that offers premium specifications and a new design, then you can choose Nothing Phone (2). The British smartphone manufacturing company provides its smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED AMOLED Display and a 4,700mAh battery with fast charging support. The 12GB+512GB variant is available at Rs 49,999 with an exchange offer on Flipkart up to Rs 42,00.

Motorola Razr 40: Under Rs 50,000, you also have an option to choose a Motorola Razr 40 flip smartphone. It has 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a 6.9-inch pOLED Display offering a 144Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The device is available on the Motorola website and Amazon at Rs 49,999.

During this festive season in India, you can avail the offers available on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. If you are willing to increase your budget, you can buy an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tecno Phantom V Flip, and many others.

