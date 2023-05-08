New Delhi, May 8: The Indian smartphone market is growing by leaps and bounds with innumerable new model launches to please the growing number of consumers.

While the high-end smartphones’ demand is significantly on the rise, a very large number of the Indian consumers still prefer cost-effective or more affordable midrange handsets. So, here is a list some of the best phones in India that would cost you under Rs 20,000. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and Other Apple Smartphones Could Be Banned in These Countries, Here's Why.

Top 5 Smartphones Priced Under Rs 20,000 in India:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has received a lot of attention with its very alluring affordable package. The phone comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 of expandable storage, a triple camera system with a 108MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper and 16MP front-facing selfie camera. This handset runs on the Android 13 OS topped with Oxygen OS 13 UI and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a starting range of Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Apple iPad Pro With 14-Inch Display Will Run Special Version of iPadOS 17, Here Are More Likely Features.

Realme 10 Pro

The Realme 10 Pro is a capable option in this list. This phone offers a 6.72-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD display with very sleek bezels. It comes packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This phone also offers a 108MP primary sensor teamed with a 2MP depth sensor and 16MP front facing camera. The device runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack and dual stereo speakers. The Realme 10 Pro range starts from Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 boasts of a premium 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout design. It comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage and a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary teamed with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper, while a 13MP front-facing selfie camera is offered. The handset runs on Android 12 topped with MIUI 13 skin and packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 12 5G is priced starting at Rs 17,999 for its base 4GB+128GB variant.

Vivo T2

Vivo T2 is an impressive device in this price range and offers a 6.38-inch Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz AMOLED display. It packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC backed by 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of expandable internal storage. The phone offers a dual camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization mated to a 2MP auxiliary snapper, while for selfies there’s a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset runs on the Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13, packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and comes with in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The Vivo T2 has a starting range of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version.

iQOO Z7

The iQOO is another capable option for the buyers to choose. This handset offers a 6.38-inch Full HD+ a 90Hz AMOLED display with a dew-drop notch. It packs in MediaTek Dimensity’s 920 SoC under its hood backed by 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB internal storage that is expandable. The phone gets a dual camera setup comprising a 64MP main snapper with OIS and a 2MP auxiliary camera, while the front facing unit has 16MP. The handset boots on Android 13 OS topped with FunTouch OS 13 skin and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability. The iQOO Z7 is tagged starting at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2023 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).