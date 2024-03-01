Mumbai, March 1: Qualcomm introduced its flagship smartphone processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, in 2023 with performance enhancement and supported Generative AI features. The US-based semiconductor company has now confirmed the launch of its next flagship processor in October 2024 during the MWC 2024. The 8 Gen 4 chip will likely be more AI-friendly than the current 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile processor will be powered by a CPU with an upgraded neural engine to enhance the on-device AI. In late 2023 and early 2024, we saw many flagship smartphones coming out with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, iQOO 12, Xiaomi 14, OnePlus 12, ASUS Rog Phone 8 and a few others. The chip has proven to be powerful and capable of handling multi-tasks efficiently. OpenAI Under Investigation by Regulatory Authorities, Will Name New Board Members in March: Report.

Qualcomm Senior VP Don McGuire Video About Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Announcement:

❗️Calling all Snapdragon Insiders… CMO @donnymac is in Europe this week for #MWC24 and has a special message - and some secret intel - just for you 🕵 pic.twitter.com/RBsBvytRlo — Snapdragon UK (@Snapdragon_UK) February 28, 2024

The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC (System-on-Chip) will step up from the 8 Gen 3 regarding performance and compatibility with artificial intelligence. The official announcement came from Don McGuire, Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer at Qualcomm on X. In a short video, Don McGuire said that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile processor will be powered by the Oryon CPU, the the latest CPU from the company that also powers the the Snapdragon X Elite platform dedicated to PCs.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor will have a better NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that will enhance artificial intelligence capabilities. During Mobile World Congress 2024, many smartphone companies offered their latest gadgets and phones and revealed developments in the field of AI and technology. Windows 11 Update: Microsoft To Roll Out Improved Copilot AI Assistant Features, New Widget and More in Its Next Windows Update in March; Check Details.

During Mobile World Congress 2024, Qualcomm previewed its LLM for Android phones. It was reportedly powered by the Snapdragon platform called 'LLaVA'. The Qualcomm LLaVA Large Language Model is a 7+ billion parameter LLM that can accept different types of data inputs in text and images. These LLMs come with enhanced privacy, personalisation, reliability and cost. The company said it would be used to identify and discuss complex visual patterns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).